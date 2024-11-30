International markets display mixed performance as Trump’s tax unsettle trade allies

(MENAFN) Global markets showed mixed performance on Wednesday as President-elect Donald Trump’s protectionist laws, specifically tax risks, raised worries between key US trade allies. At the meantime, the Biden administration’s possible new policies on Chinese semiconductors weakened investor view.



Market contributors are wary that Trump’s taxes might confuse the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation, especially as US-China pressures stay unaddressed.



US economic figures revealed a 2.8 percent development in Q3, as a result of consumer spending, whereas October consumption rose by 0.4 percent monthly. Experts believe this data might encourage the Fed to preserve a specific approach, potentially expanding its volume-cut cycle beyond the upcoming month.



S&P Global Ratings expected the international economy to rise by 3.3 percent in the current year and 3 percent next year, with the US economy anticipated to extend by 2.7 percent in 2024 and 2 percent in the upcoming year.



At the meantime, gold prices floated between USD2,630 and USD2,640 per ounce, whereas Brent crude oil remained at USD72 per barrel. The yield on US 10-year Treasury bonds dropped 6 basis units to 4.26 percent. Bitcoin also recovered, selling at USD95,300 following dipping to USD91,100 previously the current week.



On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined 0.38 percent, the Nasdaq 0.6 percent, and the Dow Jones 0.31percent on Wednesday.

