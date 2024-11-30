Pushpa 2: The Rule Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Starrer To Release In Record 12,000 Screens Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for an extravagant theatrical release next week - hitting a whopping 12,000 screens worldwide. The Allu Arjun starrer will also have the highest number of IMAX screens allotted to an Indian till date.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in 12,000+ screens across the world. The film will have the biggest release ever in IMAX version for an Indian Film. Audiences can enjoy the film in six languages across the globe using the Cinedubs App,” the producers explained recently.

It was directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series. The first installment of the movie was released in 2021 and showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up the plot where its predecessor left off - with Allu Arjun returning as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj.

The trailer for the film was released in mid-November and also indicates that Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli while Fahadh Faasil returns as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. Meanwhile actor Sreeleela will make a special appearance for a dance number described as the“Kissik Song of the Year”.

The film received an U/A certificate from the censor board earlier this week - reportedly being asked to delete some words and certain excessively violent scenes.

Pushpa 2 was initially scheduled for a release in August but faced delays. The makers had eventually locked December 6 as the release date earlier this year. The release has since been preponed by a day - now slated to hit theatres on December 5.

Its predecessor was simultaneously released in Telugu and dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages in 2021. The movie proved to be a blockbuster in the Hindi-speaking belt.

