UP Shocker: Man Tied To Electric Pole, Brutally Thrashed After Being Mistaken For 'Thief' At Wedding

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A tragic incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district where a man, who had gone to attend a wedding, was mistakenly accused of theft and was brutally thrashed.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Tarkulwa village of Deoria district, where the wedding party had arrived at a local marriage hall.

A member of the wedding party, who was drunk, wandered off from the group and lost his way.

After some time, the man knocked on the door of a house. Mistaking him for a thief, people started shouting "thief, thief" and quickly a crowd gathered at the scene. They tied the man to an electric pole and brutally thrashed him with sticks, kicks and punches.

He was severely injured by the locals.

The entire incident was caught on camera and its video went viral on social media platforms.

The police were informed about it. They arrived at the scene and took him to the local police station where his wounds were treated.

The next morning, the victim's family members arrived at the police station and took him home.

In a separate incident from Deoria district, the body of a missing girl was found in a field with neck injuries.

The girl, aged around 12-13 years, had come to a village to attend a relative's wedding with her family on Tuesday. She went missing from the wedding venue, leading to an unsuccessful overnight search by her family, police said.

On Wednesday morning, her semi-naked body was found in a farm with her garments scattered nearby, they said.

The police also found visible neck injuries.

Bhatni SHO Ashwani Pradhan, Circle Officer Bhatpar Rani Shivpratap Singh and Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma met the family, locals and the village head and took their statement.

SP Sharma said, "The deceased was found in suspicious circumstances within Bhatni police station's jurisdiction."

Based on the family's allegation of murder and suspected rape , police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, he added.