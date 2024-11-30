Zelensky Willing To Cede Occupied Territories To Russia For NATO Protection

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that his country is willing to temporarily cede territory currently under Russian control in exchange for protection.

He emphasized that the country's priority is to secure NATO's umbrella over its remaining territories.

Zelensky noted that, after a ceasefire agreement, Ukraine could negotiate diplomatically to regain the eastern regions currently controlled by Russia. He stressed that the focus should first be on stopping the“hot phase” of the war.

While not seeking full NATO membership immediately, Zelensky made it clear that Ukraine needs NATO protection to prevent further Russian aggression. Without this protection, he warned, Russian President Vladimir Putin would return to threaten Ukraine again.

Zelensky's statement marks a significant shift in Ukraine's position. Previously, Ukraine had vowed to continue fighting until it regained all its internationally recognized territory, including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Following Russia's invasion in 2022, four more regions in eastern Ukraine were seized by Russian forces, with Moscow intending to annex them. Zelensky's new stance opens the door to a potential diplomatic resolution but at a significant cost.

The shift in Ukraine's policy comes as US President-elect Donald Trump has promised to end the war in Ukraine during his second term. Trump's peace plan involves Ukraine pausing its NATO ambitions for 20 years in exchange for a ceasefire.

The potential peace agreement, as outlined by Trump's team, would freeze the front lines where they are and ensure continued US military aid to Ukraine to prevent future Russian attacks. The plan suggests NATO members could provide individual security guarantees to Ukraine without full membership.

Zelensky, however, remains cautious about the idea of fully giving up any part of Ukrainian territory. He confirmed that no one has suggested Ukraine should be partially in NATO, only agreeing to have free territories under NATO protection while negotiating with Russia.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House in January 2025 is expected to speed up discussions on ending the war. There are speculations that he might propose creating a buffer zone between Russia and Ukraine to prevent future escalation.

This shift in Ukraine's policy and the potential peace negotiations reflect a broader desire to end the ongoing war. While the terms of peace may involve compromises on territorial integrity, the primary focus for Ukraine remains securing its sovereignty and long-term security under NATO's protection.

As the conflict continues to evolve, international diplomacy will play a crucial role in determining the future of Ukraine's territorial integrity and its relationship with NATO, especially with changing political dynamics in both the US and Europe.

