6% Of Azerbaijan's Territory Under Threat Of Desertification, Says Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During a on "The Impact of Climate Change on the Development of Agriculture" in Nakhchivan, Sarvan Jafarov, Deputy Minister of of Azerbaijan, highlighted that 15% of the country's territory faces drought risks, while 6% is threatened by desertification, Azernews reports.

The event, organized by the Ministries of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, focused on the challenges posed by global climate change.

Jafarov emphasized that“global climate change is observed with a decrease in precipitation and an increase in water shortage. This creates serious difficulties for the agricultural sector” and stressed that“in many cases, the development of agriculture in our country depends on improving water supply.” He added that“in order to increase crop production, existing water, land, and climate resources should be used more efficiently, measures should be taken to adapt to climate change, and effective use of modern water supply technologies should be ensured.”

Samir Seyidahmadli, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Nakhchivan, added that global warming and droughts are negatively impacting agriculture and food security. He emphasized that agriculture is the“basis of the Nakhchivan economy,” and therefore,“environmental protection, increasing greenery, and efficient use of water resources are priority issues for the autonomous republic.”

Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, mentioned that Azerbaijan's climate change-related challenges include a 0.9-degree increase in average annual temperature and a 4% decrease in precipitation over the past 30 years. He noted that addressing climate change and biodiversity loss requires “comprehensive action.”

The conference also featured discussions on sustainable agriculture and the role of international cooperation, with notable contributions from representatives of the United Nations, Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture, and Azerbaijan's rural women's association.