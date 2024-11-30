6% Of Azerbaijan's Territory Under Threat Of Desertification, Says Deputy Minister
Date
11/30/2024 6:06:58 AM
During a conference on "The Impact of Climate Change on the
Development of Agriculture" in Nakhchivan, Sarvan Jafarov, Deputy
Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, highlighted that 15% of the
country's territory faces drought risks, while 6% is threatened by
desertification, Azernews reports.
The event, organized by the Ministries of Agriculture of
Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, focused on the
challenges posed by global climate change.
Jafarov emphasized that“global climate change is observed with
a decrease in precipitation and an increase in water shortage. This
creates serious difficulties for the agricultural sector” and
stressed that“in many cases, the development of agriculture in our
country depends on improving water supply.” He added that“in order
to increase crop production, existing water, land, and climate
resources should be used more efficiently, measures should be taken
to adapt to climate change, and effective use of modern water
supply technologies should be ensured.”
Samir Seyidahmadli, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the
President of Azerbaijan for Nakhchivan, added that global warming
and droughts are negatively impacting agriculture and food
security. He emphasized that agriculture is the“basis of the
Nakhchivan economy,” and therefore,“environmental protection,
increasing greenery, and efficient use of water resources are
priority issues for the autonomous republic.”
Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources,
mentioned that Azerbaijan's climate change-related challenges
include a 0.9-degree increase in average annual temperature and a
4% decrease in precipitation over the past 30 years. He noted that
addressing climate change and biodiversity loss requires
“comprehensive action.”
The conference also featured discussions on sustainable
agriculture and the role of international cooperation, with notable
contributions from representatives of the United Nations, Turkey's
Ministry of Agriculture, and Azerbaijan's rural women's
association.
