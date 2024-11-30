Sub-Inspector, Father, And Son Gunned Down By Unknown Assailants In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Lakki Marwat – In a tragic incident, unidentified motorcyclists opened fire in the Paharkhel Paka area, killing a sub-inspector along with his father and son.

According to sources, the slain officer, Sub-Inspector Abdul Qadeer Marwat, was serving with the Punjab Police. officials revealed that he had been stationed in Faisalabad and was on leave visiting his family when the attack occurred.

Following the deadly shooting, the assailants fled the scene. All three bodies were immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, while law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.