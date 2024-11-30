Turkish equities exchange remains unchanged at Friday's end

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark equity finished Friday at 9,652 units, a rise by 0.12 percent from the prior end.



The BIST 100 index secured 11.92 units from Thursday's end.



The least unit for the index throughout the day was 9,575.85, whereas the daily high was 9,734.16.



The overall transaction rate reached 113 billion Turkish liras (USD3.25 billion).



The USD/TRY exchange volume was 34.6970 as of 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT), the EUR/TRY volume remained at 36.6470, and the GBP/TRY priced at 44.1110.



The price of gold was USD2,658.30 per ounce, whereas the barrel price of Brent oil was USD73.

