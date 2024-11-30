Empowering Flood-Affected Women: A Digital Skills Learning Program In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: In a groundbreaking effort to support flood-affected communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the support of USAID, and in partnership with Tribal News TNN and Dynimax Media, has launched an innovative digital skills training program aimed at empowering women.

The initiative focuses on equipping women aged 18-35 with modern skills to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities, particularly in districts devastated by climate change-induced flooding, including Swat, Nowshera, D.I. Khan, Tank, Charsadda, and Peshawar.

KP has emerged as one of the provinces most severely affected by extreme weather events in Pakistan, with climate change significantly intensifying the frequency and impact of natural disasters. The devastating floods of 2022 were a stark reminder of this vulnerability, as KP experienced widespread destruction, with thousands of homes, livelihoods, and critical infrastructure washed away.



TNN team member said marginalized communities, particularly in districts like Swat, Nowshera, Tank, Di Khan, and Charsadda face severe difficulties, displacing many families and leaving many without access to necessities. The newly launched training initiative is specifically designed to empower women from these flood-affected areas. By equipping them with digital and creative skills, the program aims to enable them to rebuild their lives and play an active role in their communities' recovery and resilience-building efforts.

Skills for Resilience and Opportunity

The two-month training program, set to be held in Peshawar, will provide participants with hands-on expertise in Digital & Green Journalism, 2D Animation, and Print & Digital Media Design. The goal is to open new career avenues while promoting environmental sustainability through green journalism, a field increasingly relevant in tackling climate challenges.

Organizers focused on empowering women in these flood-stricken areas with practical skills to support their families and communities. They highlighted how such programs are critical for fostering economic independence and resilience in regions still reeling from the devastating impacts of climate-driven disasters. "This program is not just about providing skills; it's about restoring hope and building a sustainable future for women who have faced immense adversity," said one of the organizers.

In addition to being physically present in classes, the training courses will provide mentorship under the guidance of experienced mentors, offering comprehensive support to the selected participants. Over the two-month duration, classes will be held in a reputable educational institution in Peshawar, complemented by online sessions as part of the program. Furthermore, the selected women will be provided with reasonable compensation for their travel to attend the classes.

Applications Open for Aspiring Participants

Program applications are open until December 5, 2024, and interested candidates can apply through the official portal. By participating, women will gain technical expertise and the confidence to carve out independent career paths, contributing to the socioeconomic uplift of their communities. This initiative reflects a strong commitment to addressing the intertwined challenges of climate change, gender inequality, and post-disaster recovery, paving the way for a more resilient and inclusive future in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Interested candidates can apply at this link:



And for more information, the candidates can call

03149111909