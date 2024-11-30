War Update: 192 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 192 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the front lines on Friday, November 29.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a war update as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 30, according to Ukrinform.

On November 29, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian positions and population centers with a missile strike, using a missile, and 36 airstrikes, using 61 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, Russian forces launched about 1,400 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 4,663 shelling attacks, including 99 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy airstrikes targeted Kivsharivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novoosynove, Hlushkivka, Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Kostiantynivka, Uspenivka, Ulakly, Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Orikhiv, and Kozatske.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile troops and artillery launched two strikes on concentrations of enemy manpower, a command post and an additional high-value target.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made seven unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses near Kudiivka, Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight enemy attacks were recorded, with Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assaults near Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Pershotravneve, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 20 attacks, trying to penetrate Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Dibrova, Torske, Zarichne, Hryhorivka and in the Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched four attacks near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces carried out two attacks near Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 Russian assaults near Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Chumatske, Novyi Trud, and Zhovte.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 46 attacks, with the heaviest fighting near Sontsivka, Berestky, Novodmytrivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dachne, Dalnie, Yelyzavetivka, Hannivka, and Uspenivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops, supported by aircraft, carried out 26 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopolske, Sukhi Yaly, Rozdolne, and Novodarivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian advances, forcing the enemy to retreat with losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.

On the border with the Sumy region, Russian forces actively used artillery and aircraft from their territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

Ukraine's operation is underway in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.