G7 Upholding 'Peace Through Strength' Concept Amid Russian Aggression - Italian Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The G7 countries have steadfastly upheld the principle of "peace through strength" since the onset of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I believe that this overall reflects a concept G7 countries have been defending since the onset of the aggression, which is that our support to Ukraine for as long as it takes is aimed at reaching the conditions for a just and lasting peace, based on the UN Charter and respectful of Ukraine itself," he said.

Formosa added that the ultimate goal is to put Ukraine in the condition of being able to decide how to shape any future negotiating process.

"Our ultimate goal remains to reach a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, capable of restoring full respect for the fundamental principles of international law, blatantly breached by Russia," the ambassador said.

The diplomat added that the G7 countries continued engaging with global partners and actors, including China, India, and Brazil, to achieve the widest possible international support for the key principles and objectives of Ukraine's Peace Formula, in line with international law.

At the same time, the Italian ambassador noted the absence of any indication from Russia of willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution.

On November 26, Italy hosted a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers who reaffirmed their support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's "irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric."