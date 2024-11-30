عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 50 Cents To USD 72.76 Pb

KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 50 Cents To USD 72.76 Pb


11/30/2024 5:09:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went up by 50 cents to USD 72.76 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 72.26 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
At the global level, the brent crude fell by 34 cents to USD 72.94 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate dropped by 72 cents to USD 68 pb. (end)
km



MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941163


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search