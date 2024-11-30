KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 50 Cents To USD 72.76 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went up by 50 cents to USD 72.76 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 72.26 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. At the global level, the fell by 34 cents to USD 72.94 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate dropped by 72 cents to USD 68 pb. (end) km

