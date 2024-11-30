KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 50 Cents To USD 72.76 Pb
Date
11/30/2024 5:09:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went up by 50 cents to USD 72.76 per barrel (pb) on Friday, compared to USD 72.26 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.
At the global level, the brent crude fell by 34 cents to USD 72.94 pb, and the West Texas Intermediate dropped by 72 cents to USD 68 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN30112024000071011013ID1108941163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.