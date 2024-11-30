عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir

Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of Kashmir


11/30/2024 5:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fresh snowfall was recorded in many places, including the tourist towns, in the higher reaches of Kashmir on Saturday despite the night temperature settling above freezing point at most locations, officials said.

Many places in the higher reaches of Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall under the influence of a western disturbance, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The famous tourist resort town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district witnessed the season's first snowfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other tourist destinations, including the ski resort town of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, also recorded snowfall.

Snowfall was also reported from Gurez, Zojila axis and a few other upper areas, the officials said.

Read Also Traffic Suspended On Bandipora-Gurez Road After Fresh Snowfall MeT Predicts Light Snow, Rains In Kashmir From Tonight

The snowfall on the Zojila axis resulted in the closure of the Srinagar-Leh highway, they added.

The Met office said the weather would remain cloudy with the possibility of light rain or snow at isolated to scattered places in the higher reaches of the Valley on Saturday.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy with light rain or snow at isolated places in the higher reaches.

From December 2, there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the higher reaches over two days.

The weather is likely to stay generally dry during December 4-7, after which light rain or snow is possible at isolated places in the higher reaches on December 8, the weather office said.

Meanwhile, the night temperature rose across Kashmir owing to overcast conditions and settled above freezing point at most places, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 1 degree Celsius, higher from the previous night's minus 1 degree, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Pahalgam, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, settled at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius - the coldest in the Valley.

Gulmarg registered a low of 0.5 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.4 degrees.

The minimum in Kokernag in south Kashmir settled at 3 degrees Celsius.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN30112024000215011059ID1108941161


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search