UK Approves Assisted Suicide For Patients With 'Untreatable' Illnesses

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UK Parliament has approved a controversial proposal allowing terminally ill elderly patients with untreatable mental illnesses the option to end their lives.

Reuters reported on Friday, November 29, that the“Adults (End of Life)” bill was passed after months of discussions and received 330 votes in favor from UK lawmakers.

Under this proposal, elderly patients who are diagnosed with six months or less to live, following a doctor's assessment, will have the option to choose to end their lives.

This law will only apply in England and Wales.

Countries such as Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and several U.S. states, including Oregon, Washington, and California, have also legalized similar measures for assisted death.

Lawmakers have described this bill as a humane and respectful response to the unbearable suffering of terminally ill patients without treatment options.

However, the proposal has faced criticism over potential abuse and concerns about its impact on vulnerable individuals in society.

The approval of this bill marks a significant step in the ongoing debate over assisted dying. While some view it as an act of compassion, others remain concerned about its ethical implications.

As the law moves forward, it will be crucial to monitor its implementation carefully to ensure it is used responsibly and does not disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

