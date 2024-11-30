Mumbai Police Deploys MCOCA In High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder Case: Here's What You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Baba Siddique Murder Case: The tragic murder of former Maharashtra Baba Siddique has led to a significant development. The Mumbai have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case, which gives them extraordinary powers to investigate and prosecute organised crime.

Here's what we know about MCOCA and its relevance in this case.

Baba Siddique Murder: What is MCOCA?

The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was introduced in 1999 with the goal of tackling organised crime and terrorism in the state of Maharashtra. The law provides stringent provisions aimed at curbing criminal activities carried out by organised syndicates and terrorist groups.

Surveillance Powers: The Act grants authorities extensive powers to monitor and intercept communications of suspects involved in organised crime.

Admissibility of Confessions: Confessions made to the police under MCOCA are admissible in court, which strengthens the prosecution's case.

Challenging Bail: Defendants charged under MCOCA find it difficult to secure bail due to the serious nature of the charges.

Enhanced Penalties: The Act enables the imposition of stricter penalties, including the possibility of the death penalty in certain cases.

In the Baba Siddique's murder case, Mumbai Police have applied MCOC , citing its provisions to tackle organised crime. The use of this stringent law highlights the seriousness of the crime and its links to organised criminal syndicates.

According to a Mumbai Police official, the application of MCOCA in this case is meant to expedite the investigation process and ensure stronger legal measures against the accused.