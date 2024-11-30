(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, Brazil marked a significant milestone in its aerospace endeavors by launching an unmanned rocket from the Barreira do Inferno Launch Center in Parnamirim, located in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte. The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) reported that this achievement underscores the country's commitment to developing its own space technology.



The rocket, a suborbital VS-30 model, measured approximately eight meters in length and weighed 1.5 tons at liftoff. It successfully ascended into space at 1:19 PM, remaining airborne for two minutes and fifty seconds before descending into the Atlantic Ocean. The entire mission lasted five minutes and fifty seconds, concluding the first phase of Operation Potiguar.



This launch was not just a test of technology; it also served a symbolic purpose . The VS-30 carried over a thousand letters written by students from public schools, showcasing Brazil's investment in education and community involvement in its space program.







While suborbital vehicles do not achieve orbit, they can reach altitudes beyond the atmosphere, making them valuable for scientific experiments across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, food production, and cosmetics.



The primary goal of this launch was to train personnel and test equipment and procedures. According to the FAB, the rocket followed its intended trajectory as planned by engineers and technicians. Telemetry systems and radar responses functioned effectively throughout the flight.

Successful Launch of Brazilian-Made Rocket Highlights Technological Independence

Brigadier Maurício Augusto Silveira de Medeiros, the director of the Aerospace Science and Technology Department (DCTA) , emphasized that this initiative aims to enhance Brazil's autonomy in launching such vehicles.



Looking ahead, the second phase of Operation Potiguar is scheduled for the second half of 2025. This upcoming phase will utilize a similar rocket to evaluate the recovery system for the vehicle's upper section, known as the microgravity suborbital platform (PSM).



This launch not only reflects Brazil's technological capabilities but also highlights a broader commitment to self-reliance in aerospace endeavors. By investing in indigenous technology and training, Brazil positions itself as a player in the global space industry while fostering innovation and responsibility within its borders.

