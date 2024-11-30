12 Killed In Paramilitary Forces Attacks On Villages In Sudan
(MENAFN- IANS) Khartoum, Nov 30 (IANS) At least 12 people were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on villages in Sudan's Gezira State.
The Nidaa Al-Wasat Platform, a local volunteer group, said the RSF targeted eight villages in the Al-Meheiriba area of western Gezira on Thursday, launching intensive shelling and direct attacks on residents, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The number of people killed in the attacks and shelling has so far reached 12, while dozens were injured," the group said in a statement.
The RSF has not commented on the allegations.
Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which resulted in more than 27,120 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, both within Sudan and across its borders, according to estimates by international organisations.
