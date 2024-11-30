China Renews Multiple-Entry Visas For Shenzhen Residents To Hong Kong Know All The Rules Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) According to a report by Xinhua on Friday, China has relaxed visa restrictions for Shenzhen residents traveling to Hong Kong, permitting multiple entries per year starting December 1.

The new policy allows for stays of up to seven days per visit, with multiple-entry visas valid for one year. This change reinstates a multiple-entry system that was in place in 2009 but was tightened in 2015, when Shenzhen residents were restricted to visiting Hong Kong only once a week, Reuters reported.

Also Read: India considers Chinese visa reforms after businesses hit by delays

The stricter policy was introduced to address concerns in Hong Kong over traders making multiple daily trips to take advantage of lower taxes by purchasing goods for resale on the mainland.

Hong Kong has welcomed the return of the more flexible entry policy, anticipating benefits for various tourism-related sectors, including retail and catering.

In a policy address last month, Hong Kong leader John Lee proposed additional measures to Beijing to enhance mainland residents' visits to Hong Kong, aiming to boost the city's economy.

Also Read: Chinese Tourists Are Back. They Just Aren't Shopping Like Before.

Visa rules for residents of Zhuhai, another city in southern Guangdong province, have also been relaxed. Starting January 1, Zhuhai residents will be allowed to enter Macao once a week for stays of up to seven days. Previously, Zhuhai residents could only enter Macao once every two months.

The Hong Kong government stated that the number of Shenzhen residents eligible for the new visa will exceed 10 million. This change is expected to benefit industries such as tourism, catering, and retail.