Trescon’S World Blockchain Summit Rebrands To HODL, Signalling A Bold New Era For Innovations In Blockchain And Beyond

Today, Trescon proudly announces the evolution of this iconic event with a bold rebranding to HODL , a name that embodies resilience, progress, and the limitless potential of blockchain and Web3 ecosystems.

HODL will make its highly anticipated debut at the 30th global edition of the summit in Dubai, UAE, on April 28-29, 2025. This rebranding marks a significant shift toward positioning the event as a premier platform for serious business, innovation, and deal-making in the blockchain space.

Why the Rebrand

The transition from WBS to HODL reflects the evolution of the event from a conference series to a strategic platform driving real business outcomes. HODL now embraces not only blockchain but also the broader horizons of innovation and collaboration within Web3, crypto, and emerging decentralised systems. The focus is on creating meaningful connections between ground-breaking blockchain projects, pre-qualified investors, enterprise leaders, and government regulators. This shift reflects a commitment to facilitating collaborations that will shape the future of the blockchain industry.

What to Expect at HODL 2025 in Dubai



Trailblazing Thought Leaders: Hear from top blockchain innovators, industry pioneers, and government representatives shaping the future of blockchain and decentralised ecosystems.

Deal-Making Opportunities : Engage with pre-qualified investors actively seeking the next big blockchain projects.

Enterprise & Government Collaborations : Dive into discussions on regulatory frameworks, public-private partnerships, and enterprise adoption strategies for blockchain. Cutting-Edge Innovations : Witness live showcases of groundbreaking blockchain use cases, crypto solutions, and Web3 technologies from around the world.

Dubai, known for its progressive blockchain policies and visionary leadership, is the perfect launchpad for the HODL brand. With Dubai's commitment to becoming a global hub for blockchain and Web3 innovation, HODL is poised to make an unprecedented impact on the world of blockchain.

Quotes

Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman, Trescon , commented:

“The rebranding of World Blockchain Summit to HODL marks a pivotal moment in our journey as we move beyond simply hosting events to becoming a true enabler of blockchain and Web3 innovation.

With HODL, we aim to create a future-focused, results-driven platform that empowers projects, investors, and governments to collaborate meaningfully and shape the next era of decentralized technology.”

Anil Kumar, COO, Trescon , added:

“HODL isn't just a rebrand-it's a redefinition of what a blockchain event should be. It is a testament to our vision of facilitating real outcomes through deal-making, partnerships, and showcasing transformative blockchain solutions to the world.

Dubai, with its ambitious blockchain agenda, is the perfect stage for this transition.”







The Legacy of WBS

For nearly a decade, the World Blockchain Summit has led the way in blockchain adoption, creating a legacy as the longest-running Web3 event. The rebrand to HODL builds on this legacy, signalling a more strategic, business-centric approach to blockchain's integration into industries and society.

Join Us at HODL 2025 in Dubai

Mark your calendars for April 28-29, 2025 , and join us in Dubai for HODL – The Vanguard of Blockchain and Beyond , where innovation meets opportunity.

For more details and early registrations, visit: hodlsummit/dubai2025 .

About HODL

HODL is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally. It is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since its inception in 2017, it has hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries and strives to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging start-ups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

About Trescon

Trescon is a global leader in business events, focusing on the adoption of emerging technologies and sustainable solutions.