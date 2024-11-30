China Wantian Holdings (1854.HK) Leads The Charge In Developing New Quality Productive Forces And Shaping The Future Of Green Food Supply Chains

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - China Wantian Holdings Limited (1854, hereinafter referred to as 'Wantian') has once again demonstrated its leadership in the industry at the 9+2 Fifth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Awards. Mr. Zhong Xueyong, Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Wantian, received the prestigious 'Outstanding Leader of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ' award personally presented by Mr. John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. At the roundtable forum 'Enhancing Innovation-Driven Development of New Quality Productive Forces', Mr. Zhong elaborated on Wantian's strategies and achievements in driving industry innovation.







Roundtable forum 'Enhancing Innovation-Driven Development of New Quality Productive Forces'

Pioneering Green Initiatives to Advance Sustainability and Empower Rural Communities

Mr. Zhong highlighted Wantian's dedication to integrating industrial development with social responsibility, fostering prosperity in the Greater Bay Area and contributing to the global green economy. Guided by the principle of 'Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,' Wantian has built a robust green food supply chain, achieving comprehensive advancements from the source to consumers. This approach not only ensures product quality and safety but also supports regional urban-rural synergy and the implementation of rural revitalization strategies.

As a cornerstone of green development in the Greater Bay Area, Wantian's high-standard green food production systems have elevated industry benchmarks for food safety and competitiveness. By deepening international collaborations, Wantian is not only dedicated to establishing a leading position in the global green food industry but has also successfully set a benchmark in the green economy, driving the globalization and sustainability of the food industry.

Moreover, Wantian has demonstrated significant social impact in advancing rural revitalization. The company has spearheaded the establishment of The Greater Bay Area Association of Listed Companies, pooling regional resources to actively support rural economic growth and social harmony, exemplifying a sustainable and inclusive approach to regional development.

Revolutionizing the Green Food Supply Chain with New Quality Productive Forces

Driven by its vision of ' Delivering Freshness and Health to Every Household, Every Day ,' Wantian focuses on its 'Three Meals Strategy' encompassing Dining and Retail, Supply Chain For Food Ingredients, and Environmental technologies to establish a full-industry-chain presence from the food ingredients to the dining table. Empowered by new-quality productive forces, Wantian seamlessly integrates innovative technology with industrial enhancements, particularly demonstrating exceptional competitiveness in the field of ' functional food and health '.

To spearhead innovation and breakthroughs, Wantian plans to establish a Functional Food and Herbal Life Science Research Institute dedicated to combining traditional Chinese medicine with modern science to enhance the functionality and safety of health foods. By introducing cutting-edge global technologies and expertise, the institute aims to deepen research and application in the field, developing innovative products to meet diverse consumer needs and further solidify its leadership in the functional food and health industry.

Driving Long-Term Value Growth Through Sustainability

With the growing global demand for green food, Wantian's New Quality Productive Forces strategy has emerged as a core engine driving steady business growth. Looking ahead, Wantian will leverage its exceptional full-industry-chain innovation capabilities and New Quality Productive Forces to further expand the boundaries of the market for functional foods and green food products. The company is committed to enhancing its global competitiveness and aspires to become a world-leading green food service provider. By delivering safer, healthier, and more sustainable food solutions to consumers worldwide, Wantian aims to shape the future of the food industry through green innovation.

About China Wantian Holdings Limited:

China Wantian Holdings Limited (1854) is a company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the dining and retail, supply chain for food ingredients, and environmental technologies, striving to enhance the entire food industry's value chain. Committed to becoming a global leader in the full industry chain of green food services, China Wantian Holdings upholds a strong dedication to quality and innovation, delivering healthier and more enriching dining experiences from farm to table for households around the world.

