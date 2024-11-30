SUSS Launches The Intercontinental Alliance For Integrated Care To Tackle Global Healthcare Challenges



The pioneering Alliance, guided by founding members from leading universities across Asia, North America, and Europe, aims to foster cross-border collaboration among and social care players as well as academic institutions and policymakers. A new node will be set up to support the Alliance's objectives in advancing holistic, patient-centred solutions in Singapore and beyond.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) today launched the Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care (IAIC), a pioneering initiative uniting healthcare providers, social service agencies, academics, and policymakers worldwide. By fostering cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing, the IAIC seeks to advance holistic patient-centred solutions that address the complex needs of ageing populations globally, along with challenges presented by chronic diseases.

The IAIC was officially launched at a gala dinner attended by Guest-of-Honour, Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Heng Swee Keat and over 200 guests, including IAIC founding members from overseas universities, senior representatives from healthcare and social service sectors as well as industry partners.

SUSS also signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with local community organisations St Luke's ElderCare, TOUCH Community Services, and Tsao Foundation, as well as cloud computing company Alibaba Cloud, to deepen the university's focus on integrated care.

The University has been an active champion in transforming integrated care in Singapore and aims to do more across the region. The launch of IAIC builds upon the collaborations initiated at the inaugural Integrated Care Learning Symposium (ICLS) in October 2023, which brought together seven key healthcare and social sector partners in Singapore to drive capability-building and talent development in integrated care.

These partnerships have led to the start of several projects to benefit the community.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, President, SUSS, said, 'We are proud to launch the Intercontinental Alliance for Integrated Care, furthering our role as a connector and facilitator in transforming integrated care in Singapore and now, globally. The IAIC represents a powerful collaboration that brings together diverse expertise and perspectives from multiple players worldwide. We are excited to collaborate with our partners to bridge health and social care, making a real and positive impact on patients, especially older adults. By fostering cross-border collaboration, SUSS aims to shape a more inclusive future for healthcare that prioritises people above all else.'

Addressing global healthcare challenges with like-minded partners

With ageing populations and the rise of chronic diseases globally , there is a pressing need to deliver sustainable, patient-centred integrated care that prioritises the dignity, well-being and quality of life for older people worldwide.

The IAIC is committed to promoting integrated care through sharing best practices, fostering collaborative learning, developing innovative care strategies, driving research, and influencing policy.

Initiatives by IAIC will be grounded in five strategic themes:

1. Continuity of Care

Creating seamless transitions across healthcare settings. 2. Healthy Ageing

Focusing on preventive and early intervention strategies. 3. Digital Inclusion and Innovation

Leveraging technology to enhance care delivery. 4. Training and Capacity Building

Developing healthcare professionals' competencies. 5. Governance and Economics

Establishing sustainable, scalable healthcare models.

Led by SUSS, the IAIC is supported by founding members from 13 leading universities across Asia, North America, and Europe, known for their expertise in the fields of healthcare, social sciences, and gerontology. By uniting like-minded partners from different continents, the IAIC will also bring a valuable Asian perspective to the forefront of global conversations on integrated care models.

The IAIC founding members are:

1. Singapore University of Social Sciences (Singapore)

2. Anglia Ruskin University (United Kingdom)

3. Chinese Institute for Healthy Ageing, Capital Medical University (China)

4. Chiang Mai Rajabhat University (Thailand)

5. Chulalongkorn University (Thailand)

6. The School of Nursing,

Hong Kong Polytechnic University

(Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China)

7. Newcastle University (United Kingdom)

8. Renmin University of China (China)

9. Royal Holloway, University of London (United Kingdom)

10. Simon Fraser University (Canada)

11. Universiti Brunei Darussalam (Brunei)

12. Edwin S.H. Leong Centre for Healthy Ageing,

University of British Columbia (Canada)

13. Sau Po Centre on Ageing,

University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China)





A steering committee, comprising representatives from the Alliance's founding members, will define its strategic direction and drive impactful initiatives in integrated care.

Each country represented within the IAIC will also form local chapters to implement actionable programmes. This network of local chapters allows the IAIC to adapt its strategies to meet the unique cultural and social needs of various communities, making integrated care solutions more accessible and effective on the ground.

In Singapore, SUSS has partnered with St Luke's ElderCare, TOUCH Community Services, and Tsao Foundation to establish local chapters that will translate the IAIC's research into actionable community initiatives.

As Singapore approaches 'super-aged' status by 2026, Tsao Foundation will focus on programmes targeted at eldercare and supporting mature workers, while St Luke's ElderCare and TOUCH Community Services will focus on broader social care and community wellness efforts.

A new node for advancing integrated care

In addition to the network of local chapters, SUSS will establish a new node dedicated to supporting the IAIC's mission of advancing integrated care. This node will serve as both an operational and research hub, translating global insights from the IAIC into practical, community-focused solutions.

By combining expertise, resources, and innovative strategies from SUSS, IAIC partners, and local chapters, the Alliance will develop integrated care models that address key gaps in Singapore's healthcare and social care systems, with the goal of scaling these solutions regionally.

To support the cause, global digital payment solution provider UQPay and math contest organiser Singapore International Mastery Contests Centre (SIMCC) have donated S$100,000 and S$120,000 to SUSS respectively. During the gala dinner, Mr. Jack Li, CEO of UQPay Pte. Ltd. and Mr. Henry Ong, President of SIMCC Pte. Ltd. presented the donation cheques to SUSS President, Professor Tan. The funds will be directed toward initiatives aimed at improving community-based eldercare, fostering healthier ageing, and creating scalable models for integrated care solutions that benefit Singapore's ageing population.

New Alibaba Cloud Prize Competition to drive digital innovation in integrated care

In partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, SUSS is also introducing the Alibaba Cloud Prize Competition . This competition aims to foster innovation in integrated care through cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).

The competition is open to members of the IAIC and local chapters. Up to 50 participants will be selected to embark on a structured learning journey, culminating in the development of prototypes for cutting-edge AI-powered solutions to address challenges in integrated care.

Over the course of 4 to 6 months, participants will identify specific challenges within the integrated care space and design proposals that harness Alibaba Cloud's infrastructure and AI tools. Their solutions will seek to drive meaningful advancements in healthcare delivery in integrated care.

The top three winning projects will receive exclusive professional development opportunities with Alibaba Cloud, including project support, skills training, and the chance to collaborate directly with leading industry experts. Additionally, outstanding projects with significant impact potential may have the opportunity to be further developed and incubated through SUSS' new node for integrated care.

'At Alibaba Cloud, we believe in the transformative potential of cloud computing and AI to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Through our collaboration with SUSS, we're fostering the next generation of innovators to shape a more connected, efficient, and accessible future for integrated care. This partnership reflects our belief that technology, when applied purposefully, can have a profound impact on the way we care for individuals and communities,' shared Ms Selina Yuan, President of International Business, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

