OTS Announces Simplified Customs Corridor For Turkic Nations
11/30/2024 3:08:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has officially announced
the entry into force of the Agreement on the establishment of a
Simplified customs Corridor between Turkic-speaking countries,
Azernews reports.
In a statement titled“A Step Forward for Stronger Trade
Cooperation and transport Connectivity”, the OTS expressed its
satisfaction with the development, which follows the signing of the
Agreement during the OTS Summit in Samarkand on November 11, 2022.
The agreement came into effect on November 29, 2024.
The initiative aims to bolster trade among Turkic nations by
streamlining customs procedures, promoting digital information
exchange, and reducing transit times. This milestone is expected to
enhance economic integration and facilitate efficient transport
connectivity across the Turkic world, reflecting the organization's
commitment to fostering regional cooperation.
The OTS's announcement highlights the significance of this
agreement in strengthening economic ties within the Turkic
community.
