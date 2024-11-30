Civilian Killed In Dnipro Region As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening, the Russian struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs and artillery, one person was killed.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Since the evening the aggressor continued to attack Nikopol district. They used UAVs and artillery. He hit Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities. A 38-year-old man was killed ,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, 7 private houses were damaged, a fire broke out in one of them and was extinguished. Also, 4 outbuildings and a power line, infrastructure in the area, an industrial enterprise and a truck were damaged.

The head of the RMA informed that air defense was operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night.

As reported, during the day on November 29, the Russian army attacked Nikopol region more than 20 times, a man was wounded.