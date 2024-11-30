Global Times: Exploring China's Treasure Trove Of Ethnic Cultures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancient artifacts, silent carriers of a country's memories and national spirit, can offer valuable insights into the appreciation of culture.

Every year, more than a billion visits were made to museums across China. Beyond the comprehensive museums, the specialized, dedicated museums also offer insights into cities, societies and the population.

The Global Times cultural desk presents you this "Museum Wonders" series designed to showcase how these cultural gems illustrate the essence of Chinese civilization and promote its great wisdom.

In the heart of Beijing, there is a museum like no other, a treasure trove that boasts numerous artifacts and ancient texts reflecting China's rich culture of ethnic.

It is the Cultural Palace of Nationalities, an institution boasting one of the largest and most diverse collections of ethnic minority artifacts, ancient texts, and artworks.

From ancient tools to household items, colorful garments, musical instruments, and religious objects, the museum presents a vivid portrait of China's multi-ethnic community.

"The Cultural Palace of Nationalities' extensive collections of artifacts clearly illustrate the long history of interaction, exchange, and integration among China's ethnic groups," Cui Dezhi, deputy curator of the museum told the Global Times.

"They are powerful evidence of the nation's unity in diversity and the development of a cohesive Chinese nation," he added.

Mutual learning

The Cultural Palace of Nationalities houses about 50,000 ethnic minority artifacts, more than 200,000 ancient books in ethnic minority languages, and over 4,600 artworks by renowned painters and ethnic minority artists.

The collection includes many unique and unparalleled items, including rare manuscripts and prints in various ethnic scripts, as well as ancient treasures such as palm-leaf and bodhi-leaf manuscripts that are rarely seen in China or abroad.

Among the museum's prized collections that witness the historical process of the unity of the Chinese nation are artifacts like seals and certificates granted by central governments to regional ethnic officials.

One of the rarest pieces is a manuscript of the Yi ethnic group, chronicling the story of Lady Shexiang, a chieftain who played a crucial role in preserving national unity.

"The collections not only showcase the unique artistic styles and cultural characteristics of China's ethnic groups but also reflect the inclusive nature of Chinese culture," noted Cui.

Take the Cultural Palace of Nationalities' musical instrument collection for example. The large number of musical instruments belong to different ethnic groups, come in diverse shapes and produce a wide range of tones, yet all reflecting the exchanges and mutual learning among China's ethnic groups.

Similarly, the museum's clothing collection features vibrant costumes adorned with intricate embroidery and colorful patterns, showing how different ethnicities influenced one another's designs, revealing a shared cultural evolution.

Revitalizing heritage

According to the National Cultural Heritage Administration, in 2023 China's museums set a new record with 1.29 billion visits.

On social media, a growing trend has emerged, with the younger generations flocking to museums to appreciate the exhibits, take photos, and purchase souvenirs.

"The rise in museum visits nationwide has had a positive impact on our museum's development. It has encouraged more people to visit cultural exhibitions, significantly increasing public awareness of national heritage, and deepening the understanding of China's rich history, thereby boosting national cultural confidence," Cui said.

According to Cui, the growing number of visitors has led to higher expectations for the museum to improve its planning, display design, and visitor services to better meet the evolving cultural needs of the public.

The museum has curated a variety of high-quality and distinctive exhibitions, such as one of its most talked-about exhibitions -- "Forging a Strong Sense of Community for the Chinese Nation."

With innovative exhibitions and cutting-edge technologies, the museum is breathing new life into its collections. For example, to enhance visitor engagement, the museum employs interactive multimedia elements.

In the "Unified Nation" hall, the "Petal Wall of ­Ancient Texts" combines visual artistry with cultural insight: Each petal conceals a miniature book box containing a replica of ancient texts. When visitors press a petal, a book will emerge, allowing for a sensory experience of history.

"Through simple interactive actions, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the stories behind the artifacts and ancient texts, enhancing their comprehension and appreciation of the exhibition's theme," Cui remarked.

Since its establishment 65 years ago, the Cultural Palace of Nationalities has hosted more than 1,700 exhibitions at home and abroad. including displays highlighting the work and achievements of ethnic groups.

The museum also plays a crucial role in cultural exchanges. International exhibitions in countries like Japan, the US, France, and South Korea have showcased traditional art of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, ethnic costumes, and other treasures, offering global audiences a glimpse of China's cultural richness.

"By showcasing the unique charm of China's outstanding traditional heritage, they enhance international cultural exchange and understanding, playing an important role in promoting Chinese culture," Cui said.

