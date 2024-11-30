“QUEENS” - A SATIRICAL MUSICAL REIMAGINING OF MARY, QUEEN OF SCOTS AND ELIZABETH I BEGINS DEVELOPMENT

(MENAFN- Pressat)

A highly anticipated new musical, Queens, based on the legendary rivalry between Mary, Queen of Scots, and Elizabeth I, is officially in development, with workshops set to commence in London in early 2025. The production features a by Kieron Knights and and lyrics by Joel Toews.



Described as a bold, satirical reimagining, Queens offers a comedic and modern take on the turbulent relationship between these historic monarchs, blending sharp humour with dramatic flair. A spokesperson for the production remarked,“Queens takes a comedic and daring approach to history, delivering a vibrant and thought-provoking take on two of the most fascinating figures in British history.”

Workshops for Queens will take place in London in 2025, with updates on casting, the creative team, and production timelines to follow.









