Viral Video: Man Shovels Mud Onto Roof Of His Thar, Drives Away What Happens Next?
11/30/2024 12:00:40 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A video of a man pulling off a strange stunt by loading mud onto his car and speeding off has gone viral.
In the footage, the man is seen shoveling mud onto the roof of his Thar before driving at high speed on the wrong side of the road, causing the mud to scatter in the air. The stunt took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and the man has been identified as Intezaar Ali from Mundali village.
During the investigation, CCTV footage was reviewed, and witnesses were interviewed. Acting on their own initiative, Meerut Police
issued a ₹25,000 e-challan following the incident.
