‘Super Exhausted’ Sharvari Wants Tips For Sleeping

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Sharvari revealed that she is having troubles with sleeping and hence has asked for“tips” as she is super exhausted.

Sharvari took to Instagram stories, where she wrote:“Super exhausted.. But not getting any sleep.. Tips please.”

The actress shared a string of glimpses of herself along with her“cheat meal” and her pet, a dalmatian. In one picture the actress is seen making a funny face while in a clip, she is seen getting her hair done.

In the clip, Sharvari is seen asking her hairstylist about how many dozens of pins has she put in the actress' hair, to which the hairstylist hilariously replies only 10 to 12 and not“dozens.”

For the caption, she wrote:“Me, Miso & My diet being funny this month.”

Earlier last week, Sharvari revealed the secret on how she kept herself entertained after long hours on set.

She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself with her hair clips. She is looking into the camera and smiling. The actress flaunted her perfect skin with a hint of blush on her cheeks and a subtle lipstick.

For the caption, the actress, who is seen sitting in the dressing area, wrote:“Keeping myself entertained after 13 hours on set.”

Talking about her professional life, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film“Alpha”, a spy thriller. The film also stars Alia Bhatt. It is slated to release in December, 2025.

In other news, the actress lauded the Viksit Bharat initiative on November 23. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for greater youth involvement in shaping the nation's future, the Ministry of Youth Affairs has reimagined the National Youth Festival into Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

The initiative aims to capture the collective potential of India's youth, and encourage them to contribute to the country's development.

Talking about the initiative, she said,“It is hugely empowering to know that the youth can present ideas on nation building to the honourable Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi and some of the biggest global icons.”