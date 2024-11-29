Jobs Reports Due Next Week From Both Sides Of Border

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

S&P final U.S. PMI (Nov.)

ISM manufacturing (Nov)

Construction spending (Oct.)

Featured

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) (Q1) EPS for loss of 28 cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter. Credo Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) (Q2) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Nov.) Manufacturing in Canada increased to 51.10 points in October from 50.40 points in September. Manufacturing averaged 52.33 points from 2011 until 2024, reaching an all time high of 58.90 points in March of 2022 and a record low of 33 points in April 2020.

Economic Lookahead

Element79 Gold Corp (C) (Q4) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter. New Found Gold Corp. (V) (Q3) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



Job openings (Oct.)

Auto sales (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) (Q3) EPS of $1.77 compared to $1.62 in the prior-year quarter. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) (Q3) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) (Q3) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.63 in the prior-year quarter. Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 56 cents, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (Nov.)

S&P final U.S. services PMI (Nov.)

ISM services (Nov.)

Factory orders (Oct.)

Fed Beige Book

Featured Earnings

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) (Q4) EPS of $2.41, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) (Q4) EPS of 43 cents, compared to 42 cents to the prior-year quarter. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) (Q3) EPS of $1.07, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

ADF Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 40 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter. Dollarama Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 99 cents, compared to $1.02 to the prior-year quarter. EQB Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.95, compared to $2.96 in the prior-year quarter. National Bank of Canada (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter. North West Company Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 85 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter. Royal Bank of Canada (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.99, compared to $3.26 the prior-year quarter. TECSYS Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 11 cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Nov. 30)

U.S. trade deficit (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) (Q3) EPS of 98 cents, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) (Q3) EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.53 in the prior-year quarter. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) (Q3) EPS of $1.05, compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Ivey PMI (November) The index registered at 52 in October, down from the 53.1 figure in September. and was below the 53.4 number for October 2023.

Featured Earnings

Bank of Montreal (T) (Q3) EPS of $2.46, compared to $2.64 in the prior-year quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.93 in the prior-year quarter. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 19 cents the prior-year quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank (T) (Q3) EPS for $1.83, compared to $2.05 in the prior-year quarter. Xtract One Technologies Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. Employment Report (Nov.)

Consumer Sentiment (Dec.)

Consumer credit (Oct.)

Featured Earnings Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) (Q3) EPS of 22 cents, compared to 57 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (November) Employment was little changed in October (+15,000; +0.1%) and the employment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 60.6%. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.5%.

Featured Earnings BRP Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS of 77 cents, compared to 61 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canadian Western Bank (T) (Q4) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 60 cents in the prior-year quarter. Laurentian Bank of Canada (T) (Q4) EPS of 87 cents, compared to 88 cents the prior-year quarter. Roots Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of seven cents, compared to loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.