ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS


11/29/2024 4:15:52 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:
AWF ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2024 were $989,257,215 as compared with $956,898,954 on June 30, 2024 and $907,692,915 on September 30, 2023. On September 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.47 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023




Total Net Assets

$989,257,215

$956,898,954

$907,692,915

NAV Per Share

$11.47

$11.10

$10.53

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024, total net investment income was $16,366,635 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $32,935,757 or $0.38 per share for the same period.

Second
Quarter



Ended

September 30, 2024


First Quarter



Ended

June 30, 2024

Second Quarter



Ended

September 30, 2023




Total Net Investment


Income

$16,366,635

$15,871,344

$ 15,124,939

Per Share

$0.19

$0.18

$0.18

Total Net Realized/


Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$32,935,757

$(8,449,552)

$ (5,488,870)

Per Share

$0.38

$(0.10)

$(0.06)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

PR Newswire

