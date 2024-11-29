ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
Date
11/29/2024 4:15:52 PM
NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:
AWF ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2024 were $989,257,215 as compared with $956,898,954 on June 30, 2024 and $907,692,915 on September 30, 2023. On September 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.47 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2024
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Assets
|
$989,257,215
|
$956,898,954
|
$907,692,915
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.47
|
$11.10
|
$10.53
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period July 1, 2024 through September 30, 2024, total net investment income was $16,366,635 or $0.19 per share. The total net realized and unrealized gain was $32,935,757 or $0.38 per share for the same period.
|
|
Second
Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2024
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2024
|
Second Quarter
Ended
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$16,366,635
|
$15,871,344
|
$ 15,124,939
|
Per Share
|
$0.19
|
$0.18
|
$0.18
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$32,935,757
|
$(8,449,552)
|
$ (5,488,870)
|
Per Share
|
$0.38
|
$(0.10)
|
$(0.06)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
