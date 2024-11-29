Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 3Rd Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2024-11-29(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 3rd quarter results for 2024. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum's Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company's website.

Highlights for Q3 2024:

G&A cost was DKK 1.7MMOperating was DKK 2.1MMNet loss was DKK 0.8MMNet assets/share-holders equity was DKK -115.3MMBank debt was DKK

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum's shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (... ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website:

Announcement no.: 7/2024

Issued: 29-11-2024

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 1228

FO-110 Torshavn

Faroe Islands

Website:

Attachment

3Q 2024 Cond Cons Interim Report 30-11-2024