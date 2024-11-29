Brazil’S State-Owned Enterprises Hit Record R$ 7.7 Billion Deficit In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The landscape of Brazil's state-owned enterprises has taken a significant turn. Recent data from the Central reveals a staggering deficit of R$ 7.7 billion ($1.4 billion) for these companies in the first ten months of 2024.



This figure marks the highest deficit recorded since the Central Bank began tracking this data in 2002. The deficit's magnitude becomes even more striking when compared to the same period in 2023, which saw a deficit of R$ 2.868 billion ($494 million).



This substantial increase raises questions about the fiscal management of these state-owned entities and their impact on Brazil's overall economic health.



It's crucial to note that these figures exclude major players like Petrobras, Eletrobras, and public banks such as Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal.







Federal state-owned companies bear the brunt of this deficit, accounting for R$ 4.452 billion ($768 million) of the total. This represents a dramatic increase from the R$ 286 million ($49 million) deficit recorded in the same period last year.

Brazil's Public Sector Deficits

The surge in deficit for federal entities is particularly concerning, as it indicates a potential misalignment between investment strategies and financial sustainability. State-level enterprises also contributed significantly to the overall deficit, with a shortfall of R$ 3.355 billion ($578 million).



This figure shows an increase from the R$ 2.257 billion ($389 million) deficit recorded in the same period of 2023. The consistent growth in deficits across both federal and state levels points to systemic issues in the management of these public entities.



Interestingly, municipal state-owned companies bucked the trend, reporting a surplus of R$ 41.6 million ($7 million). This stands in stark contrast to the R$ 325 million ($56 million) deficit they faced in the same period of 2023.



While this positive result at the municipal level is encouraging, it's not enough to offset the larger deficits at the federal and state levels. The month of October alone saw a deficit of R$ 360 million ($62 million) across all state-owned enterprises.



This figure breaks down to deficits of R$ 273 million ($47 million) for federal companies and R$ 92 million ($16 million) for state companies, slightly offset by a R$ 5 million ($1 million) surplus from municipal entities.

