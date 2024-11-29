Over 5.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear For JKP Constable Exams
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Friday chaired a meeting of Civil administration and Police Department to take stock of the preparations made by Deputy Commissioners to conduct the exams for selection of Constables in Police through J&K Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB).
Besides the Chairperson, JKSSRB those who attended the meeting includes Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu; ADGP, Jammu; IGP, Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners; SSPs and other concerned officers.
The Chief Secretary took this occasion to impress upon the officers to make adequate arrangements in terms of deployment of staff including observers, supervisors, invigilators and other personnel.
He urged the Deputy Commissioners to visit as many exam centres as possible besides creating teams under senior officers in district administration to examine all the exam centres established in their districts. He sensitized them to ensure that no untoward incident of copying or malpractice occurs anywhere and orders deployment of enough security personnel at each centre in the district.
He enquired from them about the arrangements made for delivery of both sensitive and non-sensitive exam material to exam centres. He also enjoined upon them to personally monitor the whole process till the OMR sheets are sent back to SSRB by the police department.
In her presentation the Chairperson, SSRB, Indu Kanwal Chib informed the meeting that there are 5,59,135 candidates scheduled to appear in exams for 4002 posts of constables (Home Department) to be held on 1st , 8th 22nd December, 2024.
She further added that the exams of Constables (Executive/Armed/SDRF) are going to be held on 1st of December at 856 centres across the districts for which 2,62,863 candidates are set to appear in the UT with maximum number of 54,296 candidates appearing from Jammu district.
Similarly for Constable (Telecommunication) 1,67,609 candidates are going to exams to be held on 08th of December and 1,28,663 candidates are appearing for Constable (Photographer) exams on 22nd of Decemberthis year.
The Chairperson also gave a brief about the material dispatched by the board and other arrangements made by them. It was revealed that for the first time male and female gazetted officers have been deployed in each centre as 'Frisking Supervisors' besides ensuring videography of the exams to ensure transparency in the conduct of the exam.
