Traces Of Coexistence Of Different Species Of Human Ancestors Found In Kenya
11/29/2024 3:08:51 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Anthropologists from the United States and Europe have
discovered footprints of Paranthropus and early humans, or Homo
erectus, who lived simultaneously on the shores of Lake Turkana in
Azernews reports.
"The traces we found were present in the same sediment layers,
which originated at the same time and in the same place. This
suggests that the individuals who left them lived together on this
part of the lake shore," said Craig Feibel, a professor at Rutgers
University.
According to the anthropologists, both Paranthropus and Homo
erectus inhabited the area around 1.5 million years ago. Two
distinct sets of footprints were uncovered on the northeastern
shore of the lake. The discovery was sent for further analysis,
which confirmed that the tracks were indeed left around the same
time.
This finding challenges the hypothesis put forward by German
evolutionary biologist Ernst Mayr. According to Mayr's theory, two
species of hominins capable of walking upright could not coexist in
the same environment. However, this new evidence suggests that
Paranthropus and Homo erectus might have coexisted, forcing a
reevaluation of earlier theories regarding early human
evolution.
Additional insights:
This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence that early
hominins may have shared habitats, which could provide valuable
insight into their social behaviors and ecological interactions. It
also highlights the complexity of human evolution, showing that the
transition from primitive species to fully upright humans was not
as linear or exclusive as previously thought.
