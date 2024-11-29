Cabinet Of Ministers Approves New Rules For Reserving Conscripts Starting Dec 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted amendments to Resolutions No. 76 and No. 1332 concerning the procedure for reserving conscripts at critically important enterprises.

“From December 1, 2024, the reservation procedure will once again be available through the Diia portal. To reserve their employees, a business must obtain or renew its critical importance status according to new mandatory criteria. Businesses have more than three months to do so - until the end of February 2025,” the statement reads.

At the same time, the government has provided enterprises with existing critical status the ability to reserve new employees (or extend reservations for current employees) until February 28, 2025. That is, until the deadline for updating their critical status. Once the new critical status is obtained, employees can be reserved for up to 12 months.

For example, if an employee's reservation expires on January 5, 2025, and the company fails to renew its critical status in December, it can extend the reservation through Diia, but only until the end of its critical status period - February 28, 2025.

If the company has already updated its critical status, it can start the re-reservation process for these employees in December 2024 for a new term of up to 12 months.

As explained by the ministry, following an audit, the government launched a process for all enterprises to update their critical status, taking into account mandatory criteria regarding salary levels and the absence of tax debts.

“We have given all enterprises more than three months for this (renewing critical status). At the same time, to ensure the effective operation of the economy, we have allowed critical enterprises to reserve or re-reserve employees during this transitional period while critical status is being renewed,” said Deputy Minister of Economy Vitalii Kindrativ.

The government also simplified the mechanism for verifying employee salaries at critical enterprises.

If a company wants to reserve a new or current employee starting December

1, the manager must confirm during the reservation application process on the Diia portal that the employee's salary (before all taxes) will be no less than 20,000 UAH. The previous salary of a specific employee before the reservation does not matter.

The ministry emphasized that companies that provide false information about employees' salary levels during the reservation process will lose their critical status and will not be able to regain it for at least six months.

The government also introduced several other changes to the reservation procedure. For instance, there are no limits on reserving all specialists in the prosthetic-orthopedic manufacturing sector.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Economy, following an audit of decisions on recognizing enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critical, 5% of enterprises lost their status, while 95% retained it.

On November 22, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced amendments to the procedure for reserving conscripts during mobilization and wartime, which establish new requirements for confirming the critical status of enterprises to maintain the reservation of their employees.