EU Citizens' Confidence Reached The Peak Since 2007, According To A Eurobarometer Survey

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- A recent Eurobarometer report revealed a significant increase in European citizens' confidence in the European Union, reaching its highest level of trust since 2007. The report highlights a growing optimism among Europeans about the future.

They desire a stronger, more independent EU capable of effectively tackling global challenges. According to the survey, 51% of Europeans now trust the EU, rising to 59% among young people aged 15-24. Trust in the European Commission also stands at 51%.

Notably, nearly three-quarters of participants (74%) identify as citizens of the EU, marking the highest sense of belonging in over 20 years, and 61% of EU citizens express optimism about the union's future.

The survey found that 44% of EU citizens view the EU positively, 38% maintain a neutral stance, and 17% hold unfavorable views. Encouraging trends were also observed among candidate countries for EU membership, with citizens in Albania, Montenegro, Kosovo, Georgia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Moldova all expressing high trust in the EU.

In Turkey, 42% of citizens expressed confidence, while Serbia and the UK reported 38%. Additionally, the report highlighted that 69% of participants believe the EU has the necessary power to defend Europe's economic interests globally, and 69% see the EU as a source of stability in a turbulent world. Security and defense ranked as Europe's top priorities, followed by migration, the economy, climate issues, and health. Support for the euro currency reached historic levels, with 74% support across the EU and 81% in the euro area.

Regarding the economic situation, 48% of Europeans perceive it as good, an increase since spring 2024, while 43% do not. In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, nearly 90% of Europeans support humanitarian aid for those affected, and a substantial majority endorse economic sanctions against Russia and financial support for Ukraine.

Six out of ten participants approved the EU granting Ukraine candidate status, and 58% supported funding for military equipment for Ukraine.

This survey, which involved over 26,000 EU citizens, took place from October 10 to November 5, 2024, across all 27 EU member states and interviews in nine other candidate and non-candidate countries. (end)

