KUNA Hosts Photo Exhibition On GCC 45Th Summit To GCC Agencies Reps.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) hosted a photo for representatives of the Arabian Gulf news agencies on Friday, on the upcoming GCC 45th Summit, which will be hosted by Kuwait the day after tomorrow, Sunday.

KUNA photo exhibition, held at the Avenues Mall and continuing until tomorrow, aims to enhance public awareness of the history of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and shed light on the historical events that accompanied the establishment of such prosperous organization and the important role of the Council in promoting stability and development in the region.

The exhibition includes carefully selected photos from KUNA archives and news agencies in the GCC countries, and sheds light on various stages of the Council's history and journey, including the previous 44 Gulf summits and meetings that included the leaders of the GCC countries, in addition to prominent eras that contributed to strengthening the unity of the Gulf.

The exhibition also represents a window into the history of the Cooperation Council by documenting its achievements and journey since its establishment in 1981 until next Sunday's summit, presenting along the way pictures and documentation the Council's vision and mission in strengthening joint Gulf action. (end)

aa







MENAFN29112024000071011013ID1108940130