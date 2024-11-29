Chicago Bears Fire Head Coach Matt Eberflus Promote Thomas Brown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Eberflus was fired Friday

Thursday's loss brought Eberflus' record to 14-32 in nearly three seasons with the Bears. The defeat also extended his record to 5-19 in one-score games.

- Bears General Manager Ryan PolesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The have announced the dismissal of Head Coach Matt Eberflus, effective immediately. This decision comes after a challenging season for the team, marked by a six-game losing streak, critical mistakes, and a series of heartbreaking one-score losses. The Bears' struggles culminated in a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, which was the team's sixth consecutive defeat.Eberflus, who was hired in January 2022, leaves the Bears with a 14-32 overall record. His tenure was characterized by inconsistent performances and an inability to close out tight games. His record in one-score games stands at a dismal 5-19, the worst such record in NFL history for any coach with at least 20 one-score games. Despite his efforts to instill discipline and structure, Eberflus was unable to guide the team to success in close contests, which are often crucial to success in the NFL.Thursday's loss to the Lions was particularly painful for the Bears. With 32 seconds remaining and the Bears trailing by three, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams had an opportunity to drive the team into field goal range. However, a lack of timely decision-making in the final moments, including a failure to call a timeout when needed, resulted in wasted time and a missed chance to tie the game. Eberflus defended his clock management after the game but ultimately could not escape the mounting pressure of the team's disappointing performances. The loss to the Lions pushed the Bears' losing streak to six games, further amplifying the organization's need for change.Interim LeadershipIn light of the coaching change, the Bears have named Thomas Brown, the team's interim offensive coordinator, as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024 season. Brown, who has been with the team for part of the season, will now take the helm and oversee the team's efforts to regroup and finish the year strong. The Bears' leadership team believes that Brown's experience and familiarity with the players and system will provide a stabilizing influence as the team navigates the remainder of the 2024 campaign.The Bears will now begin the process of searching for a permanent head coach. The organization is committed to finding a leader who can build a cohesive, competitive team and guide them to sustained success. The next head coach will be expected to develop young talent, including rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, and to create a culture of accountability, discipline, and winning.Franchise OutlookThe Chicago Bears remain focused on their long-term goals of building a championship-caliber team and returning to consistent contention in the NFC. The decision to part ways with Eberflus is part of the organization's ongoing commitment to resetting and strengthening its leadership structure. General Manager Ryan Poles and team ownership are focused on building a competitive roster through strong coaching, player development, and effective decision-making.Despite the difficult season, the Bears remain optimistic about the future. With promising young talent on the roster and a commitment to improvement, the team will look to take significant steps forward in the offseason, starting with the hiring of a new head coach. The franchise is determined to create a new era of success, with a clear focus on building a team that can compete for championships in the years to come.To read more about this story, use this link to head over to Rant Sports.About Rant SportsRant Sports is a leading sports media platform that provides fans with timely, accurate, and engaging content across a wide variety of sports. Known for its expert analysis, breaking news coverage, and insightful commentary, Rant Sports has become a go-to source for sports enthusiasts seeking in-depth reporting and unique perspectives on the biggest events and trends in the industry.

