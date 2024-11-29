XRP Soars, While Ethereum Faces Selling Pressure
Market Picture
The crypto market is showing overall growth, with a total cap of $3.32 trillion (+0.5% in 24 hours). However, bitcoin is barely rising, with Ethereum down 3% from Thursday's peak, while XRP is up around 9% after hitting 2021 highs at the peak of the day's momentum.
