Recognition Highlights Leadership Balancing Business Success and Community Impact PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Chairman of Prince Holding Group, received the prestigious "Best Contributions Towards Socio-Economic Development - Cambodia" award at the International Finance Awards. This accolade recognizes Chairman Chen Zhi's visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable growth and development across Cambodia.





The award highlights Chairman Chen Zhi's commitment in driving economic advancement while enhancing community well-being. Through Prince Holding Group's diverse ventures and the strategic initiatives of its philanthropic arm, Prince Foundation, Chen Zhi has made significant strides in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment in Cambodia.

"This recognition reflects Chairman Chen Zhi's dedication to shaping a brighter future for Cambodia through innovative business strategies and meaningful community initiatives," said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group. "His leadership demonstrates how businesses can play a pivotal role in driving socio-economic progress and delivering meaningful change."

Under Chen Zhi's stewardship, Prince Holding Group has emerged as a key driver of Cambodia's economic growth. Its investments span critical sectors, including real estate , financial services , and consumer goods, contributing to job creation and strengthening economic resilience.

Through Prince Foundation, Chen Zhi has spearheaded philanthropic projects addressing pressing social challenges. Notable initiatives include the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program, a seven-year pledge to support 400 Cambodian students through financial aid, mentorship, and career opportunities. Additionally, the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center reflects Chen Zhi's passion for skill development, offering specialized training in watchmaking to aspiring professionals.

Since its inception, the Prince Foundation has implemented over 250 impactful initiatives, reaching more than 1.3 million beneficiaries and contributing over $16 million to community causes. These efforts align with Cambodia's national development goals, reflecting Prince Holding Group's long-term commitment to sustainable development progress.

"Chairman Chen Zhi's leadership is a testament to how businesses can balance economic growth with social responsibility," added Tan. "This award not only recognizes his achievements but also celebrates the positive changes his vision has brought to Cambodia."

The International Finance Awards celebrate exceptional leadership, talent, and contributions to global industry growth. Chen Zhi's recognition places him among a distinguished group of leaders shaping the socio-economic future of their regions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Prince Holding Group Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



