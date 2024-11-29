Heraeus Inaugurates New Facility In China Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Heraeus inaugurates new facility in China

Heraeus – a Germany-headquartered company specializing in the production of electronics components and special materials – has officially started operations at the Changshu New & Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (CNZ), Jiangsu Province.

Heraeus produces electronics materials such as metal ceramic substrates, serves high-quality development in fields like electric and new energies, and says it“supports China in achieving the goals of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Jan Rinnert, chairman and CEO of Heraeus Group, said:“Today marks a significant further expansion of our presence and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Heraeus in China.

“The new facility is another testament to our 'in China, for China' philosophy and our commitment to being close to our customers.

“We are proud to support China's green transformation and achieve carbon reduction goals through our products and services, making the world more sustainable. This aligns with Heraeus Group's claim: 'Materials. Innovations. For Generations'.”

HETS is the second enterprise set up by Heraeus in Changshu and CNZ. This time, the Heraeus Group introduced new semiconductor metal ceramic substrate products to China, leveraging its continuous innovation and technological advantages in materials.

These will fill the domestic gap in high-end metal ceramic substrates and accelerate the development of new information and energy technology industries in Suzhou and the Yangtze River Delta.

Driven by market demand and mature technologies, industries such as electric vehicles, wind energy, and photovoltaics have rapidly developed in China, reaching global scales. Power modules, which are the core of power management, demand advanced packaging materials.

Currently, SiC chips paired with AMB (Si3N4 ceramic) copper-clad ceramic substrates have become the mainstream combination for electric drive modules.

In addition, silicon nitride (Si3N4) ceramics provide excellent insulation through their heat dissipation properties, high thermal conductivity, and thermal shock resistance.

These characteristics maintain the electrical and mechanical properties at high temperatures, which in turn guarantees the reliability of electric vehicles, offering outstanding long-term driving performance.

In December 2022, the Changshu trade and economic delegation visited the Heraeus Global Headquarters in Hanau, Germany, where both parties signed a cooperation agreement.

After nearly two years of preparation, Heraeus Electronics Technology (Suzhou) was established. It features the new AMB 2.0 production line with a silver-free brazing process.

This is combined with more automated production and inspection lines, enabling large-scale production of the new generation AMB substrates. These advancements provide high-quality solutions for the mainstream development of domestic electric vehicles.

At the opening event, Heraeus and CNZ held a signing ceremony for a new project, agreeing to strenghten their cooperation.

Heraeus plans a second phase project in CNZ, focusing on power electronics and advanced semiconductor packaging materials. This expansion will broaden the product portfolio to better serve local customers.

Forest Shen, co-general manager of Heraeus Electronics China, said:“With factors such as timing, geographical advantage, and great collaboration, we are confident about future development.

“The company's opening and the new project signing mark our determination to create a path of high-quality development, returning the support of all sectors with good social and economic benefits.”

Recently, Heraeus celebrated its 50th anniversary in China, participated in the 7th China International Import Expo, and now reaches another milestone with the opening of the new company in Changshu, demonstrating Heraeus' firm commitment to the China market.

Dr Ai Zhouping, president of Heraeus Greater China, said:“Whether looking at past successes or future development, we thank governments, customers, and partners for their support.

“At this new starting point, Heraeus aims to cultivate the China market, introduce advanced products and technologies, advance investment projects, intensify local innovation efforts, and contribute to China's economic development, ecological improvement, and people's well-being.”