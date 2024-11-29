Israeli Occupation Commits 3 Massacres Against Families In Gaza Strip
11/29/2024 2:04:25 PM
Gaza, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- According to the Gaza Ministry
of Health, 33 martyred and 137 injured
people were sent to hospitals within 24 hours of the Israeli occupation's three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip.
Many victims
are still under the rubble and on the roadways, and ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to approach them, the ministry said in the daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the continuous Israeli onslaught for the 420th day on the Strip.
It verified that since October 7, 2023, the number of people killed by Israeli attack has increased to 44,363 martyrs and 105,070 injured.
