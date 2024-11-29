عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amalgamated Bank: AI, Strategy, And Social Responsibility

Amalgamated Bank: AI, Strategy, And Social Responsibility


11/29/2024 2:00:22 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this replay episode of ESG Talk, we bring together our two-part series featuring Amalgamated Bank's CEO, Priscilla Sims Brown, CFO Jason Darby, and special guest host Kim Huffman, CIO of Workiva. Learn how Amalgamated bank leverages technology to advance its mission-driven business model and actionable strategies for organizations looking to make an impact.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .

MENAFN29112024007202015466ID1108939852


3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search