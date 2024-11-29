Amalgamated Bank: AI, Strategy, And Social Responsibility
Date
11/29/2024 2:00:22 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In this replay episode of ESG Talk, we bring together our two-part series featuring Amalgamated Bank's CEO, Priscilla Sims Brown, CFO Jason Darby, and special guest host Kim Huffman, CIO of Workiva. Learn how Amalgamated bank leverages technology to advance its mission-driven business model and actionable strategies for organizations looking to make an impact.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , and YouTube .
ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva .
MENAFN29112024007202015466ID1108939852
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.