Thousands In Italy Strike Over Low Purchasing Power And Pay

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rome: Thousands of Italians took part in a general strike Friday to protest low wages and purchasing power, although its impact on was limited.

The strike, called by two union confederations, was set to last eight hours in all sectors except transport, where far-right Transport Matteo Salvini ordered it halved it to four hours.

The country's main union -- the left-wing CGIL -- and the centrist UIL called the strike in protest at the draft 2025 budget tabled by the hard-right of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, calling it "totally unsuitable to resolve the country's problems".

They want to see "an increase in purchasing power for employees and retired people, as well as funding for health, education, public services and industrial policies", the CGIL said in a statement.

Italy, like France, has been singled out by the European Union for its huge deficit.

It is under intense pressure to balance the books and slash its huge public debt, which is currently hovering at around three trillion euros ($3.2 trillion).

Meloni's government has committed to reducing the public deficit to 2.8 percent of gross domestic product from 2026 -- below the ceiling of 3.0 percent of GDP set by the European Union.

The tough target will require cuts in tax rebates and budget cuts for many ministries and public services.

Italy's second-largest union, the centre-right CSIL, did not taking part in the strike.

CSIL boss Luigi Sbarra on Thursday called it a "sterile, demagogic, populist protest" at a time when the draft budget has not yet been finalised.

The eight-hour stoppage affected numerous private and public sectors, including education, industry, healthcare, post office services and courts.

The limited strike for public bus, metro and tram services lasted just four hours, from 9:00 am (0800 GMT) to 1:00 pm.

The shorter time was ordered by minister Salvini -- also Meloni's deputy prime minister -- under a law that limits strike time to maintain minimum service.

The national airline ITA cancelled 109 flights Friday, including 18 international ones, while Ryanair cancelled "a small number of flights".

Besides Rome, thousands of people demonstrated in Milan, Naples, Bologna and Palermo.

"The government has betrayed everything it told its voters," in particular that "it would have improved the conditions of workers," the CGIL's Daniele Canti told AFPTV at the demonstration in the capital.

Train transport was not affected as rail workers downed tools at the weekend and Italian law prevents them striking again for at least 12 days.