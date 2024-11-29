MP To Implement Integrated Financial Management System: Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Jagdish Devda on Friday said the state is all set to implement an integrated management system soon.

The software system, which will be based on intelligence and machine learning, will help to make the financial data secure and more transparent.

He said that the entire financial data of such a large number of government officers and employees will be managed using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Devda, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, said that the state is going to become the leading state of the country in the field of financial management.

"As many as 10.2 lakh employees of the state, 5.6 lakh pensioners, 5917 disbursement offices, and all departments will benefit from the software," Devda said.

He added that more than 3.5 crore financial transactions of the state government will be done every year through the software, which will be completely paperless and the application software will be user-friendly.

Devda said for this purpose, the state finance department is developing financial management software in line with global technological innovations.

"Around 28 companies from the IT sector from across the world have shown their interest in developing the software," he added.

Devda claimed Madhya Pradesh will be the leading state of the country, where the financial data of such a large number of government officers and employees will be managed using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister participated in the important meeting in Ujjain Division in the presence of Regional Organization General Secretary Ajay Jamwal and discussed the related topics in detail.

"On this occasion, Ujjain division in-charge Jeetu Jirati, all the district presidents and MLAs of the division were present," the Deputy Chief Minister wrote on X.