Rajasthan Minister Stages Protest In Front Of ACB Office Against Hospital Encroachment (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 29 (IANS) Rajasthan Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday staged a protest in front of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters in Jhalana against the encroachment at the Veterinary College on Agra Road.

"Despite the Chief Minister asking for the removal of encroachment, a 92-year-old man is standing at the door of ACB. This is not right at all. I don't know why there is a lack of sensitivity in this case. This is beyond my understanding as well,” he said while referring to Dr Raj Khare.

Meena added that Bhairon Singh Shekhawat went to America and invited Dr. Khare to invest in Rajasthan.

“Soon after, he opened Apollo Veterinary College in Jaipur by investing crores of rupees which is currently a property worth four to five thousand crores. In the last few years, anti-social elements have encroached on this property,” he said.

He has also registered three cases with the Anti-Corruption Bureau however no hearing or action is being taken anywhere.

During the protest, the director of the college Dr. Raj Khare was also present who has also announced to protest against the state government during the Rising Rajasthan.

Meena further said that investors in Rajasthan should not face any kind of problem.

“If the property of the investor has been occupied, the government should remove the occupation as soon as possible and get the property of the investors back to them,” he said.

Meena said that Dr. Khare, who is living in the U.S., has come back for this project only.

“His children are calling him and asking him to come back and leave the property,” he claimed.

He added that Khare's only demand is that until his property is not used for the common people, he will not leave India.