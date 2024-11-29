(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill Capital Management (the“ Manager ”), the manager of Mulvihill U.S. Care Enhanced Yield (the“ Fund ”) is pleased to announce that unitholders of the Fund have approved a proposal to (i) change the focus of the Fund from equities of U.S. healthcare companies to primarily listed preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations; (ii) change the name of the Fund to“Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF”; and (iii) consolidate the exchange-traded units (the“ Units ”) of the Fund in order to reset the net asset value per Unit to $10.00 per Unit (collectively, the“ Proposal ”), all as more particularly described in the Fund's management information circular dated October 25, 2024 (the“ Circular ”), at a special meeting of the unitholders held earlier today. In addition, the ticker symbol in respect of the Units will change to“SPFD” and the risk rating of the Fund will change from“Medium to High” to“Low to Medium”. In connection with the Proposal, each holder of a Unit will receive approximately 0.78 Units for each Unit held. Any fractional Units will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Units. The Proposal is expected to become effective on December 6, 2024. For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1-800-725-7172 or visit .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9 416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

