Announcement Of Change In The Total Number Of Votes In AB SKF
Date
11/29/2024 11:46:27 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.
As per 29 November 2024 there are a total of 455,351,068 number of shares in AB SKF, out of which 29,218,846 shares are of Series A and 426,132,222 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,832,068.2.
AB SKF does not hold any own shares.
Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)
Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 29 November 2024 at 16.00 CET.
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517;
mobile: 46 722-201 893;
e-mail: [email protected]
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; e-mail: [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4073188
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20241129 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF
|
,c3356215
|
Götahom 4jpg png highpreview 1278
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29112024003732001241ID1108939760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.