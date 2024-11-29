Review Meeting Held Over Celebration Of Sikkim’S 50 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Gangtok, Nov 29 (IANS) A review meeting was convened on Friday at the hall of the Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok to discuss the celebration of 50 years of statehood of Sikkim in the next year.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak, Chief Secretary and attended by R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, A K Singh, Director General of Police, along with Heads of Departments and officers of the state government.

A senior official said,“The meeting featured an in-depth discussion on arrangements for the upcoming 50 years of Statehood Celebrations. This year-long commemoration will include a wide range of events, and officials thoroughly deliberated on various aspects, including programme scheduling and task allocation.”

The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of seamless coordination among the officials to ensure the event's success, marking an important milestone in the history of the state.

Additional responsibilities were handed over to various departments to facilitate a smooth and successful celebration of 50 years of Statehood of Sikkim.

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister P.S. Tamang met with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at the national capital to extend a formal invitation to him to be the Chief Guest on Sikkim's Statehood Day celebration

The mountain state will celebrate its statehood day on May 16 next year.

The upcoming Statehood Day is set to be particularly significant commemorating 50 years since Sikkim became the 22nd State of India in 1975.

“This historic milestone represents the fulfilment of long-held aspirations, the opening of new avenues for the people of Sikkim, and the state's integration into the democratic framework of India. The merger has been a pivotal moment in Sikkim's development, bringing modern institutions, advancements in science and technology, and numerous opportunities for holistic progress,” Tamang said in a social media post after meeting PM Modi.

To honour this historic occasion, the Sikkim government has organised a year-long series of events under the theme "Sunaulo, Samridha, and Samarth Sikkim," reflecting on both the pre-and post-merger history of the state.

“It is a matter of great honour and delight that the Hon'ble Prime Minister has graciously accepted the invitation. His esteemed presence will undoubtedly enhance the significance of the occasion, making it truly memorable. The event will provide a platform to showcase Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty in the presence of the Prime Minister,” said the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, the Tamang conveyed his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. The discussions were described as profound and productive, covering various matters of importance to the state of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister has urged all the people of Sikkim to join in the grand celebration, embodying the spirit of the state with zest and fervour.