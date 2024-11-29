Le Boat Partners With Fish TV For Exciting New Series Showcasing The Camargue Region And Trent Severn Waterway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Trent Severn and France

Le Boat logo

Le Boat, vacations i-announces collaboration with Fish TV, North America's premier fishing and destination show.

- Lisa Maclean . Marketing Director\. Long Haul MarketsSMITHFALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Le Boat , the leader in houseboat vacations in Europe and Canada -announces an exciting collaboration with Fish TV , North Americas premier fishing and destination show.Join the hosts of Fish TV as they cruise with their families through the picturesque landscapes of the Camargue Region in France and the scenic Trent Severn Waterway in Canada, creating unforgettable family memories along the way.Cruising the CamargueIn the Camargue episode, the Team at Fish TV enjoy 7 nights of a France cruising adventure on board their Le Boat Horizon Cruiser.The show follows their adventure from Port Cassafières to the picturesque village of St. Gilles. Along their journey, they immerse viewers in the unique French culture as they cruise the breathtaking waterways of this enchanting region, go horseback riding, oyster harvesting and upon arriving in St. Gilles, Leo Stakos and Ron James takes an exciting detour to try their hand at deep-sea fishing, showcasing the local fishing culture.Exploring the Trent-Severn WaterwayIn another exciting episode, host Leo Stakos, Jeff Chisholm and their family explore the historical Trent-Severn Waterway in Ontario Canada. The adventure begins at Le Boat's newest base in Peterborough where they past through the World's Largest lift lock and showcasing the Kawartha Lake's natural beauty and vast landscapes. This episode promises to captivate viewers with its stunning scenery and family-friendly adventures.Air DatesDon't miss the chance to see their experiences while cruising with Le Boat on the following dates:Camargue, France Episodes:.Global (Toronto, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina): October 19, 2024; January 18, 2025; April 19, 2025; July 19, 2025.Global Montreal: October 19, 2024.Sportsman Channel: Weeks of October 14, 2024, January 13, 2025, April 14, 2025, July 14, 2025.Cottage Life: Weeks of October 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025.WFN: Weeks of October 14, 2024, January 13, 2025, April 14, 2025, July 14, 2025Trent- Severn Waterway, Canada Episodes:.Global (Toronto, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina): November 30, 2024; March 1, 2025; May 31, 2025; August 30, 2025.Global Montreal: November 30, 2024.Sportsman Channel: Weeks of November 25, 2024, February 24, 2025, May 26, 2025, August 25, 2025.Cottage Life: Weeks of December 2, 2024, March3, 2025"We are excited to showcase Fish TV's experience onboard Le Boat and showcase the picturesque scenery and fun for the whole family. This series perfectly captures the essence of exploration of some of worlds most iconic and historical waterways and the joy of life on board a Le Boat premier horizon cruiser ." said Lisa Mclean, Marketing Director for Canada and Long Haul Markets.Don't miss these exciting episodes as the team at Fish TV creates lasting memories on the water with Le Boat, showcasing the beauty of nature and the thrill of adventure.About Le BoatLe Boat specializes in creating unique houseboat experiences on canals, rivers and lakes across Europe and Canada. With the worlds largest fleet of stylish and comfortable boat rental, they enable travelers to explore picturesque canal and inland waterways at their own pace. For more details call 1-800-734-5491 or visitAbout Fish TVFish TV is dedicated to showcasing the best in fishing and outdoor adventure programming. With a diverse lineup of shows, Fish TV celebrates the passion for fishing and the great outdoors. FISH TV is one of the most sought after Outdoor Fishing Programs in North America & currently in their 26th season. They are dedicated to promoting to showcasing to viewers the best in fishing and outdoor adventure programming. For more information, visitFor more information about Le Boat and to view the series, visit , or follow us on social media @leboatvacations, @teamFishTVMedia Contact:Lisa McLean | ...Arnelle Kendall | ...

