XINJIANG, CHINA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xinjiang's flagship aquatic brands --Tianyun and Salmon Trout Leap Out of the Tianshan Mountains-- have earned prestigious international certifications, including those from the Global Aquaculture Alliance (BAP), Global Food Safety (BRC), and Antibiotic-free Products (NSF). These milestones coincided with the successful launch of premium seafood lines, such as Tianyun, Salmon Trout Leap Out of the Tianshan Mountains, and Zungui.The brands' excellence has been officially recognized by the Ministry of and Rural Affairs of China, which listed them among the nation's list of famous, special, high-quality, and new agricultural products. Additionally, they were endorsed by the China Agricultural Brand Public Service Platform as recommended brands for aquatic products. Even more remarkable, Xinjiang's salmon has“leapt over the Tianshan Mountains,” reaching consumers in China's first- and second-tier cities, and expanding its presence to 14 countries, including markets in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.Despite being the world's farthest region from the ocean, Xinjiang has successfully transformed into a hub for large-scale aquaculture of salmon and other aquatic products. This success has frequently placed the region on internet hotlists. From the stunning scenery of Ili to Turpan, known as China's“heat pole,” Xinjiang has become an unexpected haven for salmon farming.By 2023, the region's aquatic production reached an impressive 183,900 tons, securing its position as the leader among the five northwestern provinces. Xinjiang's“seafood,” including its renowned salmon, has quickly gained traction in both domestic and international markets.As these salmon brands grow in influence, Xinjiang's Nilka County has embraced an integrated development model across agriculture (primary sector), industry (secondary sector), and tourism (tertiary sector). By merging its fisheries with leisure and tourism, the county has created a thriving street for sightseeing, recreation, and entertainment. The innovative approach has attracted visitors from across the globe and provided local residents with new opportunities in the tertiary sector.Two Taiwanese bloggers, captivated by the viral buzz around Xinjiang, described their findings as akin to discovering a“new continent.” Intrigued by questions such as,“Can seafood not sourced from the sea still be called seafood?”,“What sets Xinjiang salmon apart from traditional salmon and rainbow trout?”, and“Is freshwater salmon safe to eat raw?”, they turned their attention to the remote yet captivating Ili of Xinjiang. In their quest for unique culinary experiences, they ventured to the alpine lakes of Nilka. There, they uncovered the secrets behind the“Xinjiang seafood” and documented the meticulous process in which salmon are harvested, processed, packaged, and transported within 24 hours of being caught.Website:

