Floods Displace Over 98,000, Kill Three In Malaysia
Date
11/29/2024 10:30:22 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Kuala Lumpur, Nov 29 (IANS) Worsening floods have displaced 98,129 people and killed three across several states in Malaysia as of 8 pm local time on Friday.
The worst affected areas are the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, with 72,475 and 19,294 people evacuated respectively, according to the country's social welfare department.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Command Centre reported that the floods have claimed three lives as of Friday.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim barred cabinet members from going on leave. "All ministers have been asked to continue their duties and go down to the ground now," Xinhua news agency quoted Malaysia's national news agency Bernama as reporting.
MENAFN29112024000231011071ID1108939654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.